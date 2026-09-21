/Xi-Trump meet: How much is the US, China bilateral trade and what is on agenda

Chinese president Xi Jingping will travel to US for a state visit this week. It is for the first time in a decade that Xi will make an official trip to Washington - September 23 to 25 - and hold talks with US President Donald Trump. According to White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly and senior U.S. officials, the event will revolve around bilateral diplomatic activities between Trump and Xi.

As both the leaders meet, trade will also be the centre of focus among the two countries. Here's how much trade is there between US and China.

Including both goods and services, the US in financial year 2025 exported about $163.2B to China and imported about $331.5B, producing an overall deficit of roughly $168.3B.

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Negotiators are expected to discuss further tariff reductions, including potentially removing or reducing China's 15% tariff on US LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) as part of a broader package involving energy and agriculture.

In the field of agriculture China is committed to buying at least $17 billion annually of US agricultural products in 2026–28, in addition to soybean commitments made earlier.

While in Defence China is expected to buy 200 Boeing aircraft, according to the US and Chinese announcements.

US goods imports from China

US goods imports from China that largely consist of electronics, machinery, and everyday consumer goods, totaled roughly $308.7 billion, despite trade tensions.

Electrical and Electronic Equipment valued at over $84 billion, covering computers, smartphones, and lithium-ion batteries. Imports in machinery & nuclear reactors stood at around $52 billion and consumer goods and toys, including games, sports equipment was $20+ billion.

Meanwhile, the White House has officially released the schedule for Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Washington.

On Wednesday (Sept 23), Trump will be present at the Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington, to welcome Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan for the state visit.