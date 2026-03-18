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Strait of Hormuz only open for 'friends': Iran deputy envoy to India at WION World Pulse summit

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 18, 2026, 17:58 IST | Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 17:58 IST
Strait of Hormuz only open for 'friends': Iran deputy envoy to India at WION World Pulse summit

Mohamed Javad Hosseini Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

At the WION World Pulse summit, Iran's envoy says war will continue until the end, not a ceasefire; Hormuz open selectively for some countries, India assured safe passage and evacuation support

Iran’s Deputy Ambassador to India, Mohamed Javad Hosseini, speaking at WION’s World Pulse summit on Wednesday (March 18), said Tehran will continue its military response until there is a complete end to the conflict, while also emphasising continued cooperation with India. “Actually, I should tell you that for us, when you choose the path, you also choose the consequences. We will continue defending ourselves,” he said.

He stressed that Iran does not want a temporary pause in hostilities. “We have to continue until they come to this point that they should commit, that they should end the war, not a ceasefire.” Reiterating Iran’s stance on diplomacy, Hosseini said, “We are always pro-negotiation, pro-diplomacy, but you see that the war was imposed on us.”

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Strait of Hormuz open, but selectively: Mohamed Javad Hosseini

On the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, he clarified that it remains open, but selectively. “The Strait of Hormuz is not closed. But we only let those countries who are friends, those who are actually supporting America or the Israelis, they cannot pass through it.” He confirmed that India is being given special consideration. “There was no deal with India; we have a very good relationship. We showed our sincere view to let these ships pass safely.”

He added reassurance for Indian vessels: “Definitely, we do the same gesture, but it is a matter of time. We are working on it.” On Indian nationals in Iran, he detailed evacuation efforts. “We preferred that they should come on the route. Now they are moving from Qom, they go to Armenia, and from Armenia they come to Delhi.”

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Hosseini also expressed gratitude for support from India. “We received some repeated requests from the Indians on how they can help. We really appreciate this good gesture.” Addressing regional concerns, he said Iran had warned neighbouring countries. “If you allow any missiles, any drones, it seems that you are helping. We have a legitimate right to defend ourselves.” Despite rising tensions, he maintained that Iran’s conflict is limited in scope. “Still, I can confirm that we are not at war with any of our neighbours.”

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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