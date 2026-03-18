/'Superpower' begging other countries for help: Iran deputy envoy to India at WION World Pulse summit

Iran's Deputy Ambassador to India, Mohamed Javad Hosseini, speaking at WION’s World PULSE on Wednesday (March 18), said that Washington is no longer acting like a global superpower. “You know that President Trump, from the beginning, he started, he said he would do a lot of things, now they have come to another decision, they have to win the war,” Hosseini said.

He went further, adding, “This is what they claim they are, the superpowers. But now they are begging single countries to help America to get out of this crisis.” The Iranian envoy alleged that the US is trying to build alliances in the region out of desperation. “They are inviting, begging the Persian Gulf countries to join in some kind of alliances against Iran in the Ormuz Strait,” he said.

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Hosseini maintained that Iran did not initiate the conflict and continues to prefer diplomacy. “We always believe that diplomacy is the best way to solve the problem. But these two attacks that were imposed on us showed that they were not looking for some peaceful solution.” At the same time, he made it clear that Iran would not back down. “We have chosen this path that we will continue defending ourselves; this time, it is a one-way street, and there is no way back.”