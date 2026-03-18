/WION World Pulse: ‘Several Sarvams in the pipeline, Indian IT industry will play big role in AI’: India AI Mission CEO

Abhishek Singh, CEO of India AI Mission, who is also the Director General of National Informatics Centre, (NIC), and Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said at ‘Tech Pulse: Decoding Emerging Technologies,' the technology session of the Wion World Pulse summit on Wednesday, that the Indian IT industry will play a big role in the AI domain and, referring to Indian artificial intelligence company Sarvam, said that there are several Sarvams in the pipleline. Sarvam AI, founded in 2023, is a Bengaluru-headquartered Indian artificial intelligence company that develops large language models and multimodal AI systems with a focus on Indian languages and region-specific use cases.

Singh also said that India will have AI use cases that will become the model for the world to monetize AI, and that the Indian IT industry will help add value by helping embed and integrate AI models into legacy systems.

In his opening remarks during the interaction, Singh said, “AI is already defining everything that we do, the way it is impacting our lives, geopolitics, industry, almost every dimension that we can think of, almost every sector is impacted by AI. And when it comes to India, primarily we rely on the key strength of India and our core strength for the development of AI is our talent base that we have, the human resources, which helped in digital transformation not only in India… but our companies and engineers have been building impactful solutions across the world.”

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Admitting that India is lagging behind the US and China in the AI industry, Singh said, “We have a very large population and a large access to data sets and multiple languages, and the natural corollary is that we should be leading in the field of AI, but currently we are at number three, and we are behind the US and China, and the gap is quite a bit.”

“So we are trying to bridge that gap.”

‘Our companies like Sarvam are competing with the best’

“What we are seeing in the evolution of the Indian AI ecosystem is not what we had seen in the 90s when we relied on the advantage of our manpower systems,” he commented.

"Currently, what I see is when companies like Sarvam and others are raising money and are building impactful products, they are competing with the best. Yesterday, in the GTC, Sarvam was counted along with six other companies and the Nemotron group that Nvidia has formed,” he said.

Singh was referring to US chip giant Nvidia’s push for open and sovereign AI, for which it has brought together a group of global AI labs, including India’s Sarvam, to co-develop next-generation open foundation models under a new initiative called the Nemotron Coalition.

The coalition, announced at Nvidia’s GTC conference, positions Sarvam among a select group of frontier AI players such as Mistral AI, Perplexity, Thinking Machines Lab, LangChain, Cursor, Reflection AI, and Black Forest Labs, working jointly on building open models that can rival proprietary systems.

Sarvam will contribute its expertise in building multilingual and voice-first models tailored to local contexts, a key gap in current global AI systems.

‘We are there right at the top when it comes to building products’

“So, we are there right at the top when it comes to building products. On all international benchmarks, Sarvam’s models have performed way better than many of the more well-known models. At least 12 other companies are building similar products and a whole lot of other companies applied for building the foundational models.”

“Our challenge currently is to ensure that I am able to allocate sufficient compute for the hunger that exists. So I am fully confident that it will not only be one Sarvam, but there will be several Sarvams in the pipeline, and on top of it, just like we innovated the digital public infrastructure, and we built up services across sectors, we will have AI use cases that will become the model for the world to monetize AI.”

‘The West built AI models but just having the models is not sufficient’

“The West has built the models but they still don’t know the way of getting returns on their investment because they don’t know how people will use it and how people will adopt it,” Singh pointed out.