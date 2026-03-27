/Strait of Hormuz closed: IRGC warns US-Israel allies, turns back three ships

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday (March 27) announced sweeping restrictions on maritime movement, declaring that shipping linked to “allies and supporters of Israeli-American enemies” would not be allowed through any route or destination, according to Iranian state media.

The IRGC further asserted that the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed, warning that any vessel attempting to pass through the crucial corridor would face “harsh measures.”

State media also reported that three cargo ships of different nationalities were forced to turn back after receiving warnings from the IRGC Navy. In a statement published on its Sepah News platform, the IRGC accused the United States of spreading misinformation about the waterway remaining open.

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“Following false claims by the US president that the Strait of Hormuz was accessible, three container vessels were warned and redirected by IRGC naval forces,” the statement said.

Reiterating its position, the IRGC emphasised that any shipping connected to ports associated with what it described as “Zionist-American allies” would be barred from transit under all circumstances.

The warning comes after Donald Trump extended a deadline for Iran to reopen the strait, pushing it from March 28 to April 6. Trump said the extension came at Tehran’s request, claiming Iran sought time to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict that has disrupted global energy supplies.

However, Iranian authorities have indicated they intend to pursue their response on their own terms and have shown no signs of easing military actions against Israel and targets across the Gulf region.

In a sharply worded warning, the IRGC accused “American-Zionist forces” of using civilians as shields and urged people to vacate areas hosting US military personnel. The advisory came shortly after Iran’s military signalled potential strikes on locations, including hotels, where American troops are believed to be stationed.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)