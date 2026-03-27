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Iran claims US cargo plane encountered ‘emergency situation’ in Kuwait

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Mar 27, 2026, 14:09 IST | Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 14:09 IST
Iran claims US cargo plane encountered ‘emergency situation’ in Kuwait

Iran reports US cargo plane encountered ‘emergency situation’ in Kuwait

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Iran claims US cargo plane encountered ‘emergency situation’ in Kuwait

Iranian media on Friday (Mar 27) claimed that a US cargo plane has an “emergency situation” in Kuwait amid the war in West Asia. It added that the aircraft transmitted an emergency code that suggested an “urgent situation that requires landing.” The report added that the cause of the incident is not known yet.

“A US military transport aircraft, a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, which took off from Kuwait and is returning from the operational area, has transmitted emergency code 7700,” Iranian state media Fars News Agency reported.

(This is a breaking copy. More details to follow)

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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