/Man uses ChatGPT to help design an mRNA vaccine to save his dog; OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reacts

Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, shared a post on X about a man who used ChatGPT, to help design a potential mRNA vaccine protocol to treat his dog. Altman described the meeting as one of the most interesting conversations he had that week.

According to Altman, the man behind the effort, Paul Conyngham, used AI tools alongside human expertise to create a treatment protocol aimed at saving his dog named Rosie.

How AI helped design the vaccine protocol

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In a post shared on X, Conyngham explained that AI tools played a major role in planning the process.

He said chatbots helped him perform tasks that would normally require a large research team. These included analysing genomic information, exploring treatment options and designing a potential vaccine protocol.

“The chatbots empowered me as an individual to act with the power of a research institute,” he wrote.

According to his description, AI assisted with:

Planning research steps

Learning scientific concepts

Troubleshooting problems

Checking regulatory considerations

Converting genomic data into a vaccine design

However, he stressed that human experts were involved throughout the process.

“The combination of AI and human collaboration is what made it possible,” he said.

What is an mRNA vaccine?

An mRNA vaccine works by using messenger RNA to instruct cells to produce a specific protein. The immune system then learns to recognise that protein and builds protection against the related disease.

The technology became widely known during the COVID-19 pandemic, when pharmaceutical companies used it to develop vaccines rapidly. Researchers say mRNA platforms are flexible because they can be designed using genetic information. This makes them a potential tool for personalised medicine in the future.

In this case, the vaccine protocol was reportedly designed based on genomic data related to the disease affecting the dog.

Sam Altman reacts to the story

Altman said the meeting made him think about the broader possibilities of AI-assisted scientific work.

“The coolest meeting I had this week was with Paul,” he wrote in a post on X.

He noted that AI tools allowed one individual to plan research steps that might normally require a larger institutional effort.

Altman added that the story raised an interesting idea that similar approaches could eventually become the foundation for new companies focused on AI-assisted biomedical development.

However, he also acknowledged that turning such projects into scalable systems would still be complex.

AI and the future of scientific research

The example highlights how artificial intelligence is gradually entering areas traditionally limited to specialised laboratories. AI models can analyse scientific papers, interpret genomic information and generate hypotheses for researchers to examine.

Still, experts caution that AI-generated medical ideas must always be reviewed by trained professionals. Medical treatments require extensive testing, regulatory approval and safety verification. The case shared by Altman shows how AI tools may support individuals and researchers, but they do not replace human expertise.

A glimpse into AI-assisted discovery

The story of Rosie the dog reflects a broader shift in technology. Artificial intelligence is moving beyond conversation tools and becoming a research assistant. For individuals with technical knowledge, AI can help organise information, accelerate learning and explore complex scientific problems.

While such projects remain rare, they suggest a possible future where AI supports scientific experimentation in new ways. As AI models continue improving, collaborations between machines and human experts may play a larger role in research, medicine and biotechnology.