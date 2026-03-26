/‘AI era opportunity’: Meta launches initiative to support small businesses and expand AI adoption

Meta has announced a new company-wide initiative aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and expanding the use of artificial intelligence among small businesses.

The programme, called Meta Small Business, will focus on helping entrepreneurs build and grow businesses using digital tools and AI technologies across Meta’s platforms. According to a report by Axios, the initiative is part of Meta’s broader effort to encourage innovation and make it easier for people to start businesses in the AI era.

Why Meta is focusing on small businesses

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In a memo to employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said small businesses have always been central to the company’s ecosystem.

Millions of entrepreneurs already rely on Meta platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to connect with customers, advertise products and run online stores.

Zuckerberg noted that artificial intelligence could make starting and managing a business easier than before.

“In the AI era, it should be easier than ever for people to build new businesses,” he wrote in the memo.

He added that Meta wants to build services that allow more people to participate in the economic opportunities created by advanced technology.

What the Meta Small Business initiative will do

The new programme will focus on developing tools and services that help entrepreneurs operate more efficiently.

These may include:

AI tools for marketing and customer communication

Better advertising systems for small businesses

Automated customer support solutions

Data insights to understand customer behaviour

Meta believes such tools can help small companies compete more effectively in digital markets.

Industry reports suggest that tens of millions of businesses worldwide already depend on Meta’s platforms for advertising and communication.

Leadership and internal support

The initiative will be led by Dina Powell McCormick, who serves as President and Vice Chairman at Meta. She will work alongside Naomi Gleit, the company’s Head of Product. Zuckerberg has also invited employees across departments including product managers, engineers and designers to participate in the project if they are interested. This approach suggests Meta wants the initiative to involve teams from across the company.

AI and entrepreneurship: A growing trend

The announcement reflects a wider shift in the technology sector. Companies are increasingly exploring how artificial intelligence can support entrepreneurs and small firms.

AI tools are already being used to:

generate marketing content

analyse customer data

automate routine business tasks

build online storefronts

According to several industry studies, AI adoption among small businesses has been increasing rapidly over the past few years.

Technology companies believe easier access to AI could help create new businesses and jobs.

What this means for the future

Meta’s new initiative shows how large technology firms are trying to position artificial intelligence as a tool for economic growth rather than only a research technology. By focusing on entrepreneurs, the company aims to strengthen its ecosystem of businesses that rely on its platforms.

For small business owners, the programme could mean new AI-powered tools designed to simplify operations and reach more customers online.