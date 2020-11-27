Stay connected and healthy: WHO urges children, adults to stay fit in COVID-19 era

World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a precautionary guideline for teenagers and adults on staying fit — mentally and physically — in the time of coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors, bringing a temporary halt in their fitness routine. however, the WHO has urged people to get rid of the lethargic routine and spend at least one hour on daily exercises.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many studies and surveys have revealed that teenagers and adults spend more time in front of the electronic screens to pass their time, rather than indulging in physical exercises. This has led to a massive decrease in the health of humans. To combat this problem, WHO has started an "Every Move Counts" campaign.

"Increasing physical activity not only helps prevent and manage heart disease, type-2 diabetes and cancer, it also reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety, reduces cognitive decline including Alzheimer’s and improves memory," said Ruediger Krech, WHO director for health promotion.

As per WHO reports, four out of five adolescents do not get the bare minimum quota of physical activity — which can simply be counted as walking, cycling, cleaning one's house, or even gardening.

The officials and health experts at WHO fear this lethargy can lead to an increase in obesity and deadly diseases, if not controlled now. "These guidelines emphasise what many are experiencing during the COVID restrictions that are applied all over the world. And that is that being active every day is good not only our bodies but also our mental health," said Fiona Bull, head of WHO’s physical activity unit.

Experts are urging people to indulge in physical activities without stepping out — by making the best out of the advanced technology that the 21st century offers. "Phone a friend and do classes online together, help your family members, do it as a family. And when you can, get outside," Bull said.

She also advised people to monitor their daily physical activity, as it can lead to motivation and can also give people a feeling of achievement. "Monitoring how active you are is very good feedback," she said. "That is important because we tend to think we might be more active. We tend to underestimate how much time we spend sedentary.”