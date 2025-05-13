Pat Cummins-led Australia have named their 15-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final as they take on South Africa in the only Test. The final set to take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London will see the return of Cameron Green. The Aussie all-rounder missed the Sri Lanka series and the Champions Trophy along with the Indian Premier League, but has now recovered from the back issue to feature.

Cameron Green returns for Australia

One of the best Australian all-rounders in recent times, Green had recovered well for the Aussies, having missed cricket for the majority of the last year. Green last played for the Aussies in September 2024 against England and was missing from the squad thereafter due to injury. His last Test appearance came in March 2024 against New Zealand, after which he was largely troubled by injuries.

The injury forced Green to miss the key series against India and Sri Lanka, while he also played no part in the Champions Trophy 2025, where Australia lost in the semis to India. He has represented Australia in 28 Test matches, scoring 1377 runs, including two hundreds. He has also scalped 35 wickets during the period. He recently returned to competitive action in English County cricket, representing Gloucestershire.

On the other hand, the squad also features the return of Matt Kuhnemann, but is expected to play second fiddle to Nathan Lyon. Sam Konstas will also return to the squad for Australia as the selectors showed faith in him. He had earlier returned midway from the Sri Lanka series in January to play in the Sheffield Shield. He had a mixed India tour where Konstas was in and out of the squad. Brendan Doggett has been named a travelling reserve in case any injury affects the squad.

Australia squad for WTC final

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett