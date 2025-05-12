The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council announced the IPL 2025 revised schedule late Monday evening (May 12). The ten-team tournament restarts on Saturday (May 17) and ends on June 3 (Sunday). The remainder of the tournament, suspended last Friday (May 9) due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, will be played across six venues - Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, hosting 17 matches in total, including four playoff games.
The IPL 2025 revised schedule would see two doubleheaders to be played on two Sundays, while the BCCI would announce the playoff venues in due course. The playoff dates announced are Qualifier 1 on May 29, the Eliminator on May 30, Qualifier 2 on June 1 and the final on June 3.
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 17 in Bengaluru, while the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals game, halted earlier on May 8 in Dharamsala due to ‘significant technical failure’, as also quoted by match officials, would take place on May 24 in Jaipur.
The first Sunday in the revised schedule would see Rajasthan Royals hosting Punjab in the afternoon, while Delhi will face Gujarat Titans that evening.
Next Sunday (May 25) will have Gujarat taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home in the day game, with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Delhi that evening.
The day games will begin at 3:30 PM, while the evening games start at 7:30 PM.
The last league game, however, is between LSG and RCB in Lucknow on May 27.
Meanwhile, the BCCI’s official release read that "extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders," took place before finalising the resumption of the tournament.
Revised schedule clashes with the international calendar
Although the BCCI had to suspend the tournament due to unprecedented circumstances, originally scheduled to conclude on May 25, the delay in its resumption coincides with the ODI series between England and West Indies starting May 29 in Birmingham and ending on June 3 at The Oval.
Though the ECB hasn’t announced the ODI squad yet, several West Indies players are caught in this logistical challenge, including Romario Shepherd (RCB), Shamar Joseph (LSG) and Sherfane Rutherford (GT), all picked in the ODI squad.
Besides, the revised schedule now closes the gap between the IPL 2025 Final and the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025, starting June 11 at the Lord’s, hosting Australia and South Africa.
With that, it remains to be seen if the WTC-Final-bound IPL players return to feature for the remainder of the tournament.
Check out the complete IPL 2025 revised schedule –
- May 17 7:30 PM RCB vs KKR Bengaluru
- May 18 3:30 PM RR vs PBKS Jaipur
- May 18 7:30 PM DC vs GT Delhi
- May 19 7:30 PM LSG vs SRH Lucknow
- May 20 7:30 PM CSK vs RR Delhi
- May 21 7:30 PM MI vs DC Mumbai
- May 22 7:30 PM GT vs LSG Ahmedabad
- May 23 7:30 PM RCB vs SRH Bengaluru
- May 24 7:30 PM PBKS vs DC Jaipur
- May 25 3:30 PM GT vs CSK Ahmedabad
- May 25 7:30 PM SRH vs KKR Delhi
- May 26 7:30 PM PBKS vs MI Jaipur
- May 27 7:30 PM LSG vs RCB Lucknow
- May 29 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 TBC
- May 30 7:30 PM Eliminator TBC
- June 1 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 TBC
- June 3 7:30 PM Final TBC