The BCCI and the IPL Governing Council announced the IPL 2025 revised schedule late Monday evening (May 12). The ten-team tournament restarts on Saturday (May 17) and ends on June 3 (Sunday). The remainder of the tournament, suspended last Friday (May 9) due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, will be played across six venues - Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, hosting 17 matches in total, including four playoff games.

Advertisment

The IPL 2025 revised schedule would see two doubleheaders to be played on two Sundays, while the BCCI would announce the playoff venues in due course. The playoff dates announced are Qualifier 1 on May 29, the Eliminator on May 30, Qualifier 2 on June 1 and the final on June 3.

Also read | Virat Kohli even eclipses Sachin on cultural influence - Ian Chappell’s huge praise for Test giant

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 17 in Bengaluru, while the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals game, halted earlier on May 8 in Dharamsala due to ‘significant technical failure’, as also quoted by match officials, would take place on May 24 in Jaipur.

Advertisment

The first Sunday in the revised schedule would see Rajasthan Royals hosting Punjab in the afternoon, while Delhi will face Gujarat Titans that evening.

Next Sunday (May 25) will have Gujarat taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home in the day game, with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Delhi that evening.

The day games will begin at 3:30 PM, while the evening games start at 7:30 PM.

Advertisment

The last league game, however, is between LSG and RCB in Lucknow on May 27.

Meanwhile, the BCCI’s official release read that "extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders," took place before finalising the resumption of the tournament.

Revised schedule clashes with the international calendar

Although the BCCI had to suspend the tournament due to unprecedented circumstances, originally scheduled to conclude on May 25, the delay in its resumption coincides with the ODI series between England and West Indies starting May 29 in Birmingham and ending on June 3 at The Oval.

Though the ECB hasn’t announced the ODI squad yet, several West Indies players are caught in this logistical challenge, including Romario Shepherd (RCB), Shamar Joseph (LSG) and Sherfane Rutherford (GT), all picked in the ODI squad.

Besides, the revised schedule now closes the gap between the IPL 2025 Final and the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025, starting June 11 at the Lord’s, hosting Australia and South Africa.

Also read | Kohli’s greatness breaches borders as Tennis great Novak Djokovic congratulates him on Test retirement

With that, it remains to be seen if the WTC-Final-bound IPL players return to feature for the remainder of the tournament.

Check out the complete IPL 2025 revised schedule –