Real Madrid suffered yet another heartbreak on Saturday (April 26) as they lost to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. In the contest at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville Barcelona edge Real Madrid 3-2 as the two teams entertained the crowd. However, the match had plenty of flash points including a red card to Antonio Rudiger when Barcelona scored the eventual winner in extra time.

Rudiger makes headlines

Having been substituted in the 111th minute, Rudiger was part of the bench as Real pushed for a winner in the Copa del Rey final. However, that decision backfired when Jules Kounde scored the winning goal in 116th minute. After the goal Real bench was furious with referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea and his decisions. And one heated argument happened in the 122nd minute when the referee denied a free kick for Real Madrid.

While other players on the bench stormed out of their area in protest, Rudiger was over aggressive as approached he threw a bag full of ice, targeting the referee's head. The reaction did not go well and the German defender was shown a direct red card. The drama did not stop there as he tried to storm the pitch in protest. He was pulled away by several Real Madrid players while the referee showed red cards to Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham as well.

What happened in the match?

Pedri sent Barcelona ahead at La Cartuja but two Real Madrid goals in seven second-half minutes, from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, pulled the Spanish and European champions level. However, Ferran Torres struck in the 84th minute to take the game to extra-time and Kounde drilled home to win it for the La Liga leaders.

The defeat for Real means, their only chance of winning silverware in domestic competition comes through La Liga while Club World Cup also remains in their sight.