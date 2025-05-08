Golden State Warrior star Stephen Curry has been ruled out for at least a week with a hamstring injury, the NBA team said on Wednesday in a blow to the club's playoff hopes.

The 11-time All-Star suffered the injury during Golden State's 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, limping out of action in the second quarter of the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal opener.

The Warriors said in a statement that Curry underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning and the test confirmed the injury as a grade one hamstring strain.

"Curry will be re-evaluated in one week," the team added.

Game two will be held in Minnesota on Thursday with game three on Saturday and game four on Monday both in San Francisco.

"I think we all want (number) 30 back, that is for sure," teammate Jimmy Butler said Tuesday.

"But we want him to do his best for himself, best for our group. Until then, we can hold down the fort. I know we can."

