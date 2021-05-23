Spanish politician's Twitter account suspended for saying 'men can't get pregnant'

There is no space for hatred comments on the popular social media account, Twitter, and a Spanish politician has fallen prey to it for writing "a man can’t get pregnant".

Francisco Jose Contreras is a member of the right-win Vox party. His Twitter account was recently suspended for violation of the hate speech policy of the platform.

Contreras had recently shared an article about a transgender man who had given birth. However, the politician voiced his opinions against it saying men cannot give birth as they have "no uterus or eggs".

Due to his comment, Twitter decided to suspend his account for 12 hours but the politician decided to vent out his anger and explain his side through a Facebook post.

"I've been blocked from my Twitter account for 12 hours for 'hate speech.' The tweet in which I incited hatred (which I have been forced to remove) was one that said: 'a man cannot get pregnant. A man has no uterus or eggs.;' This is already fascist biology. Next time I'll try 2 +2 = 4," he posted on Facebook.

Twitter justified its decision by stating that the politician has violated a policy that limits the spread of material that threatens or promotes violence against others based on their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender.