Twitter down! Users freak out after social media platform stops working

The popular social media platform Twitter faced yet another outage and users across the world were unable to load tweets and many received the message saying “something went wrong”.

Twitter stopped working around 5 pm (Pacific time) on Friday with the popular tracking website DownDetector showing more than 50,000 reports within 15-20 minutes of a global outage of the website.

As millions of users Googled the reason behind the outage, Twitter took some time to resolve the issue.

"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," Twitter Support posted on the social media platform.

However, till then some people even rushed to Twitter to check the issue, and make memes about it.

me running back to twitter to tweet how twitter was down #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/RvJumK5qvK — Sofia (@SZM_0) April 17, 2021