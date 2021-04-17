Twitter down! Users freak out after social media platform stops working

Representative image Photograph:( Reuters )
The popular social media platform Twitter faced yet another outage and users across the world were unable to load tweets and many received the message saying “something went wrong”.
Twitter stopped working around 5 pm (Pacific time) on Friday with the popular tracking website DownDetector showing more than 50,000 reports within 15-20 minutes of a global outage of the website.
This can’t be good. #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/K9zQs1tojh— Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) April 17, 2021
As millions of users Googled the reason behind the outage, Twitter took some time to resolve the issue.
"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," Twitter Support posted on the social media platform.
Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 17, 2021
However, till then some people even rushed to Twitter to check the issue, and make memes about it.
me running back to twitter to tweet how twitter was down #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/RvJumK5qvK— Sofia (@SZM_0) April 17, 2021
Me trying to tweet about twitter being down while twitter is down#twitterdown pic.twitter.com/1sH189zs6w— ²⁹ (@clinicalkai) April 17, 2021
#TwitterDown because of #BANGBANGCON21 we broke this crow app again 😃 pic.twitter.com/mojUxEGu6I— ♡Katie⁷♡🎫 (@kashiissshhhh) April 17, 2021
Those were the hardest few minutes of my life #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/KN6abqNmpE— Gervais (@gervais_alleyne) April 17, 2021
Everyone running back to Twitter when it's back up #twitterdown pic.twitter.com/7R6a24lEmE— نبيل (@nabzszn) April 17, 2021
Twitter down— Hasnain Raza(Ali) (@Hasnain_Raza512) April 17, 2021
Live scenes at Instagram and Facebook Headquaters. #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/xhn6tojdqY