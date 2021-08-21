Spain: Sole survivor rescued in dinghy in Atlantic

A woman has been found clinging to an upturned inflatable dinghy, about 138 miles off the Canary Islands.

She is the only survivor of a migrant tragedy feared to have claimed 52 lives.

The woman was spotted in a poor state by a passing merchant ship. Emergency services immediately flew her to safety.

Also, two bodies were found by the coastguard and the woman told officials that more than 50 other people were on board.

More than 8,000 migrants have reached Spain's Canary Islands this year.

As per the estimates by the UN migration officials, more than 350 people have died this year trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands.

However, walking borders believes it could be higher than 2,000.

This week 47 people were feared to have died off the coast of Mauritania when a boat lost power and drifted for almost two weeks until it was spotted by coastguards.