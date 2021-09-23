Spain set to ban sale of plastic-wrapped fruits and vegetables from 2023: Reports

In an attempt to reduce plastic waste, Spain will ban the sale of fruit and vegetables wrapped in plastic from 2023, El Pais reported citing sources familiar with the initiative.

The supermarkets and grocery stores will be prohibited to sell plastic-wrapped fruit and vegetables from 2023, mentioned a decree reportedly drafted by Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition.

The main goal of the draft decree is to reduce the sale of plastic bottles by half, and for 100% of packaging on the market to be recyclable, same sources revealed.

The report mentioned that the new regulation on fruits and vegetable packaging will apply to products weighing under 1.5kgs and also encourage the purchase of loose, unpackaged produce and the use of non-bottled water.

The aim was to "combat in the most effective way the overuse of packaging", a spokesperson for the Spanish government said. The Spanish media also reported that the ministry, headed by Teresa Ribera, shared the main guidelines after holding meetings with leading business associations and environmental groups.

The report also mentioned that the decree aims to incorporate European Union rules into Spain's legislation. Also note, that similar legislation in France will go into effect next year.

It can be understood that the action has been taken after pressure from environmental groups like Greenpeace to ditch packaging on fresh produce mounted.

Now, Julio Barea of Greenpeace has welcomed the ban on fruit and vegetable packaging but he also warned and urged to analyse exactly how the ban would be applied.