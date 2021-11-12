SpaceX capsule with crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station

Four astronauts on Thursday have arrived at the International Space Station as they docked their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with the orbiting laboratory, kicking off a 6-month long mission. Out of these four scientists, four come from NASA and one comes from the European Space Agency.

Known as Crew-3, the mission is a part of NASA's multibillion-dollar partnership with Elon Musk's space company. This was signed after the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011, with an aim of restoring US capacity to carry out human spaceflight.

The crew consists of three Americans, including flight commander Raja Chari, mission pilot Tom Marshburn, and mission specialist Kayla Barron, and German astronaut Matthias Maurer. “Floating in space and shining like a diamond," said astronaut Matthias Maurer.

“We're all very thrilled, very excited.”

Also read | Watch | SpaceX capsule with four ISS astronauts, wearing adult diapers, splashes down off Florida

The crew will be hosting up to two groups of visiting tourists. Russia will launch the first bunch in December and SpaceX will be launching the second in February.

The flight was initially planned for October 31. However, it had to be postponed. First because of the weather, then a "minor medical issue" affecting one of the crew. NASA did not say who it was but said it was not COVID-related.

The mission includes an experiment to grow plants in space without soil or other growth media. Another experiment will include building optical fibres in microgravity.

The astronauts will also be conducting spacewalks to complete an upgrade of the station's solar panels.

Meanwhile, four astronauts from the Crew-2 mission, which has been in orbit since spring, splashed down off the coast of Pensacola in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday night.

Following a dramatic re-entry fall through Earth's atmosphere, the Dragon vehicle, named Endeavour, parachuted into the sea as planned at around 10:30 p.m. EST on Monday (0330 GMT Tuesday).

The astronauts had to wear adult diapers on their return journey, after a leak was discovered in the SpaceX-made capsule's toilet.

(With inputs from agencies)