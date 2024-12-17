Seoul, South Korea

South Korean authorities Tuesday (Dec 17) made an attempt to raid the presidential office once again in order to gather evidence over legality of the emergency martial law that Yoon Suk Yeol imposed earlier this month, news agency Yonhap reported.

A joint investigation team including police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) was trying to access computer servers of the presidential office’s security service to get records of phones including one used by the police commissioner, Yonhap reported.

Earlier, South Korean prosecutors on Tuesday ordered suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear by the weekend for questioning over his controversial martial law attempt, warning that he could face arrest if he fails to comply, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Yoon, who was impeached by parliament on Saturday (Dec 14) in the second attempt b lawmakers after his martial law bid failed, is under investigation for alleged insurrection.

Both prosecutors and a joint team of police, defence ministry officials, and anti-corruption investigators are involved in the probe. If convicted, Yoon and his close allies could face life imprisonment—or even the death penalty.

Yoon faces legal pressure

The embattled president has been summoned twice this week. In a news release on Sunday (Dec 15), the prosecution revealed that they had summoned Yoon for questioning over the insurrection allegations "but he refused to comply". Now, prosecutors have given him until Saturday to appear or risk an arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, the country's Constitutional Court on Monday (Dec 16) began reviewing his impeachment and has up to six months (180 days) to decide whether to uphold his removal from office.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for December 27, though Yoon is not required to attend. If the court upholds parliament's decision, fresh elections must be held within two months. In the interim, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is serving as acting President.

The impeached president remains under a travel ban while the probe is underway.

Political unrest in South Korea

On December 3, Yoon issued a martial law decree, plunging the country into its deepest political turmoil in years, even though it lasted only briefly.

The move prompted widespread condemnation and mass protests across the country.

