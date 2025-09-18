/South Korean investigators seek arrest of Unification Church leader, an 82-year-old widow. What did Hak Ja Han do?

South Korean investigators are seeking the arrest of Hak Ja Han, the 82-year-old widow of Unification Church founder Sun Myung Moon. A South Korean special counsel on Thursday (Sep 18) requested an arrest warrant for Han as part of its probe into the church’s alleged influence on government officials during former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s administration. The move came a day after Han was questioned for hours. The 82-year-old widow had previously avoided summonses citing health issues. A court hearing on the arrest warrant is expected soon.

What is Unification Church?

A controversial religious organisation known formally as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, the church has millions of members worldwide. It is particularly known for mass weddings and strong anti-communist stance. The church's fonder Moon died in 2012. Since then, it was led by his widow, Han.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Allegations faced by Hak Ja Han and the Unification Church

Often considered akin to a cult, Unification Church has been embroiled in allegations of political corruption and financial misconduct for some time now. Han faces charges including bribery, violating the Political Funds Act, breaches of anti-graft laws, suborning destruction of evidence, and embezzlement. She denies wrongdoing, having called the allegations “false” while blaming ‘rogue officials’.

Han is being accused of directing church officials to deliver luxury gifts such as including Chanel bags and a diamond necklace worth about $58,000 to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee in 2022. The ‘gifts’ were allegedly in exchange for favourable government treatment of church-linked business ventures, which included a development project in Cambodia.

Han is also accused of funneling 100 million won ($72,400) into People Power Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, allegedly in order to secure political support during Yoon’s presidency. The investigation also covers church interference in the party’s 2023 leadership race, where mass church membership was allegedly mobilised to back Kweon.

Unification Church embezzlement and fund misuse allegations

Han also faces charges related to diverting church funds for personal use, including gambling abroad. There is suspicion that evidence was destroyed ahead of searches, possibly with inside help. A former finance chief of the church is accused of embezzling about 2 billion won ($1.4 million), some of which funded luxury items tied to the bribery case.

Han faces obstruction of justice charges

As per prosecutors, Han ordered aides to destroy evidence and colluded with former police and political officials to block or hamper investigations. She was formally named a criminal suspect in July 2025 as part of the widening probe.

Controversial practices of Unification Church

The Unification Church’s mass weddings were known for pairing strangers across cultures. The events were criticised for allegedly violating individual autonomy and fostering a cult-like environment. Critics say these global ceremonies, overseen by Han, prioritised church doctrine over personal consent. The church and Han were blacklisted in parts of Europe in the 1990s.

Also read: Japan may seek court order to dissolve the Unification church

Unification Church family disputes

Since she took control of the church, Han’s leadership led to internal rivalries in the institution. Her sons Hyung Jin Moon and Kook-jin Moon split in 2014, forming the “Rod of Iron Ministries.” This group is known for advocating gun rights and supporting the January 6 Capitol riot, which Han’s faction publicly rejected. Protests were held at church sites in 2024-2025 over corruption and leadership issues.

Unification Church was in focus during Shinzo Abe assassination