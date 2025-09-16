/North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s new and bizarre ruling is here. DON’T use words like 'Hamburgers', 'Ice-Cream'. Details inside

North Korea is known for its bizarre rules and regulations thanks to its leader, Kim Jong Un. From hairstyle to vehicle possession to the education system, the country has been subject to numerous unusual rules. This time, Kim Jong Un has launched another crackdown, but on the words his people will use while talking. The leader has banned the words - ice cream, hamburger, and karaoke. The reason? The words are too "Western", according to the North Korean leader. So what will North Koreans do when they have to use these words while talking? Kim Jong Un has given his own terminology for these words.

Daily NK reported that tour guides in the country are advised not to use English words that are widely used in the West or its not-so-favorite neighbour, South Korea. It was also reported that an official advisory was issued saying that tour guides are being strictly trained to adopt the North Korean terminology.

Here are the North Korean words for some English words that have been banned by Kim Jong Un:

1. Hamburger - dahin-gogi gyeopppang (Which means double bread with ground beef).

2. Ice cream - eseukimo.

Around 20 to 30 guides have been appointed for an intense training programme by the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Cadre Department in Kangwon province.

“Trainees must say dajin-gogi gyeopppang (double bread with ground beef) for hamburger and eseukimo (Eskimo) for ice cream. And karaoke machines, widespread in South Korea, should be called “on-screen accompaniment machines," the Daily NK reported, citing the official order.

Kim Jong Un will not stop there. The appointed trainers will also have to take an exam to complete the training.