Ex-South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol stays in ‘underwear’ to resist interrogation in election tampering case

South Korea's impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol allegedly stayed lying on the prison floor in his underwear to resist interrogation, the prosecutors in the case claimed. The prosecutors obtained a fresh arrest warrant on Thursday to forcibly bring the former leader in for questioning over allegations of election tampering. But, as they said, they were unable to do so due to his strong refusal," prosecutor Oh Jeong-hee told reporters, AFP reported.

"The suspect refused arrest while lying on the floor without wearing his prison-issued clothing," the prosecutor said. "Due to concerns over safety incidents, physical force was withheld, and the execution of the warrant was temporarily suspended," Jeong-hee added.

As per the allegations, the former South Korean president was wearing "a sleeveless top and prison-issued briefs." The prosecutors said it was the "most appropriate way" to describe his attire given the "serious nature of the situation". After this, they told Yoon that they would have to carry out physical force if necessary in the next attempt.

Meanwhile, Yoon's legal team said the prosecutors had shown a "disturbing disregard" for "basic human decency".

"The special counsel turned what should have been a press briefing into a stage for personal humiliation," Yoon's lawyer, Yoo Jeong-hwa, told AFP.

"What kind of legal institution in a civilised country gives a real-time report and commentary to journalists on a detainee's clothing, especially in a cramped cell nearing 40 degrees (Celsius) (104 degrees Fahrenheit)?" they added.

South Korea's justice minister told a parlimentary hearing that it was “frankly embarrassing for a former president to behave that way.”

"He had been wearing a short-sleeved top and trousers, but reportedly removed his prison uniform when the special counsel team attempted to enforce the arrest warrant, only to put it back on immediately after they left," Jung Sung-ho said.