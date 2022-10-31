South Korean government to launch investigation into deadly Halloween stampede

The South Korean government announced on Monday that it will launch an investigation into the Halloween stampede over the weekend that resulted in the loss of more than 150 lives in Seoul.

According to the official data, the death toll currently stands at 154 with 149 injured. Reuters reported that 33 of them – who are currently in the hospital - were in “serious condition”.

Also read | India: Gujarat's bridge collapse death toll rises to 137, 177 rescued so far

"The government will undertake a thorough investigation into what caused this accident and do its best to make necessary institutional changes so that such an accident is not repeated," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told the reporters after an emergency cabinet meeting.

"Identification has been completed for all of the 154 deceased except one, and I believe it is time for follow-up measures such as funeral procedures to be carried out in earnest. We will do our best to provide necessary support by reflecting the opinions of the bereaved families as much as possible."

Also read | Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva: The new president of Brazil with a chequered past

The Itaewon district in the capital city of Seoul turned deadly for youngsters who gathered for the first Halloween parties since the COVID-19 pandemic. The crowd was forced into alleyways which were already filled with people and the confusion ended up in a massive stampede.

The country went into a period of mourning as a result of the incident and President Yoon Suk-yeol said that all planned events will be cancelled for the time being. Private companies and schools also declared that they will not hosting any Halloween events as a mark of respect.

(With inputs from agencies)