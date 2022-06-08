South Korea, US showcase air power during US official's Seoul visit

South Korea and the United States conducted a joint air power demonstration on Tuesday during a visit by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The demonstration involved 20 warplanes including F-35A stealth fighter jets.

North Korea on Sunday, fired eight short-range ballistic missiles. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that the launches were detected from 9.08 am to 9.43 am from areas.

In response to North Korea's firing of missiles, South Korea and US also fired eight surface-to-surface missiles off South Korea's east coast.

Deputy Secretary of State of US, Wendy R Sherman met Cho Hyun-dong, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister in Seoul to discuss about North Korea.

After the meeting a news conference was conducted in which Sherman said "Any nuclear test would be in complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions and there would be a swift and forceful response to such a test", she further added "I believe that not only ROK, United States and Japan but the entire world will respond in a strong and clear manner".

A statement from the South Korean Military also came - "South Korea and the United States demonstrated their strong ability and determination to quickly and accurately strike any North Korean provocation", they further added "the allies are closely monitoring and preparing for any further provocation by the North".

However, authorities and North Korean experts are conforming from quite a long time that there are signs of new construction at Punggye-ri, which is North Korea's only known nuclear test site.

Even the International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi saying that "North Korean building work expanding key facilities at its main nuclear facility at Yongbyon is advancing".

North Korea has also been suffering from its first-ever outbreak of COVID-19 reporting a total 4,198,890 people with symptoms, as of Monday.

But still, Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea has refused any help which was offered by Washington and Seoul.

