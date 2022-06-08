North Korea not responding to multiple calls for talks, says US

A US diplomat said on Tuesday that North Korea has ignored multiple overtures from US for talks. USA's offer to help in Covid outbreak has also been ignored.

Sung Kim, the US Special Representative to North Korea, was talking after North Korea's ballistic missile tests the country carried out on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have repeatedly said publicly that Washington seeks diplomatic talks with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea "without preconditions," Kim said.

"We have also reached out to pass this message through private channels as well. This includes high-level personal messages from senior US officials to senior DPRK officials," he told reporters in a briefing.

"Over the past year, we have sent such messages in multiple ways, through third parties, directly in writing," he added, noting that included North Korea neighbor China.

Such messages included specific proposals on humanitarian cooperation and assistance with the recent Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea, said Kim.

"However, to date, the DPRK has not responded and continues to show no indication that is interested in engaging," he said.

It is believed that North Korea is poised to test a new nuclear weapon.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE