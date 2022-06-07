US, South Korea unleash air power: Is it a deterrent against North Korea's missiles?

Updated: Jun 07, 2022, 05:08 PM(IST)

US-South Korea military excercise

South Korea and the United States flew warplanes including stealth fighter jets took off over waters around the Korean peninsula Tuesday in a fresh show of force following recent missile tests by the North, Seoul said.

Sixteen South Korean warplanes, including F-35 stealth fighters and four US F-16 jets, formed an attack squadron over the West Sea -- also known as the Yellow Sea -- to "respond to the enemy threat".

(Photograph:AFP)