South Korea successfully launches homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile

According to reports, South Korea tested its indigenous submarine-launched ballistic missile on Tuesday in an effort to strengthen its defences against a nuclear-armed North.

Last week, the Agency for Defense Development of South Korea conducted underwater ejection tests of the SLBM from a new, locally-developed submarine equipped with six vertical launching tubes, Yonhap reported, citing unnamed military sources.

Also read | South Korea bans Apple and Google payment monopolies in world first

According to reports, the missile is an upgraded version of the country's Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile, with a range of 500 kilometres (310 miles). It is expected to be mass-produced after another round of testing.

With this South Korea joins a very select group of countries to have successfully developed an SLBM.

As part of its budget request to parliament on Monday, Seoul allocated almost 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion) for defence technology research and development in the coming year.

According to a press release, this would result in a 76 per cent increase in the Defense Acquisition Program Administration's research budget, which would be used to "develop cutting-edge, future technologies".

North Korea has long sought to develop submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) technology. At the start of this year, Pyongyang demonstrated four SLBMs at a military parade headed by Kim Jong Un, with state media KCNA calling them "the world's most powerful weapon".

Also read | ​​​​​​​North Korea unveil submarine-launched ballistic missile

Even though North Korea has released pictures of underwater launches, most recently in 2019, analysts believe that those were launched from a barge or a fixed platform, instead of a submarine.

In addition, Pyongyang is seeking to further enhance its submarine forces.

Kim told a congress of his ruling Workers' Party in January that the North had completed plans for a nuclear-powered submarine.

Analysts say a vessel of this type is likely to be years from entering service, but that it could serve as a strategic game-changer, enabling Pyongyang to launch a surprise attack underwater even if all land-based forces are destroyed.

(With inputs from agencies)