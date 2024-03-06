South China Sea: Philippines slams China for 'stirring up trouble'

China on Wednesday (Mar 6) accused the United States of using the Philippines as a "pawn" in the South China Sea. This comes after the hostilities between the two Asian nations escalated in recent years over their territorial dispute in the region.

Manila summoned a Chinese representative on Tuesday after allegations that China Coast Guard vessels collided with Philippine boats and deployed water cannons during a resupply mission.

Top security officials of the Philippines said on Wednesday that the stand-off in the South China Sea this week was the most serious incident yet. Manila has vowed not to back down in asserting the country's sovereign rights.

Also read: UN agency for migration declares 2023 as the most fatal year for migrants

The Philippines' South China Sea task force said a top admiral was on board a vessel that was water cannoned by China's coastguard, shattering its windshield and wounding four navy personnel. The admiral was unharmed.

Task force spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that "this is the most serious incident yet" as he accused China of "deliberately stirring up trouble" and "maliciously inciting hype".

China claimed that the Philippines has been intruding on its territory, stating that it has indisputable sovereignty over the reef, located 1,300 km off its mainland.

Watch: Chinese boats fire water at Philippine vessel, at least four Filipino crew members injured × Territorial disputes in the South China Sea grab global attention. It involves conflicting island and maritime claims in the region by several sovereign states, namely Brunei, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam.

China claims most of the South China Sea as its own, despite an international arbitration panel concluding that the position had no basis under international law.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro alleged that China's assertions are unfounded. He also described China's activities this week as "patently illegal and downright uncivilised".

"This claim is, simply put, one that no right-thinking state in the world agrees with and which many outright condemn. (Its) vain attempt to manufacture and sell this story falters in the face of real, incontrovertible facts," Teodoro said in a statement.