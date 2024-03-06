UN agency declares last year as the most fatal for migrants

Last year marked a tragic milestone in global migration as the United Nations migration agency reported a staggering death toll of 8,565 individuals on migration routes, rendering 2023 the deadliest year on record for migrants.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), this figure surpassed the previous record set in 2016, when 8,084 people lost their lives, emphasising the alarming escalation in migrant fatalities.

Furthermore, the grim statistics revealed a 20 per cent increase compared to 2022.

The IOM's Missing Migrants Project, an initiative monitoring migrant deaths and disappearances since 2014, compiled these distressing numbers. The data underscored the persistent dangers faced by migrants, urging a renewed commitment to comprehensive actions ensuring the safety of all individuals engaged in migration.

Ugochi Daniels, the Deputy Director General of the IOM, conveyed the urgency of this commitment, emphasising that these harrowing figures should serve as a poignant reminder of the imperative to create conditions that allow for safe migration.

Highlighting the specific challenges, the Missing Migrants Project revealed that the Mediterranean crossing remained the deadliest route, with at least 3,129 recorded deaths and disappearances in the past year alone.

This somber reality underscores the urgent need for collective efforts to address the root causes of migration and implement measures that prioritize the well-being and safety of those seeking refuge or a better life.

The hope is that proactive measures can be taken to prevent a continuation of this devastating trend, ensuring that future generations do not have to endure the perilous journey in search of improved circumstances.