Russia, China plan to build joint nuclear power plant on moon by 2035

In a significant development in the modern lunar exploration race, Russia and China are jointly pursuing plans to establish a nuclear power plant on the moon's surface. The project, slated between 2033 and 2035, signifies a groundbreaking collaboration between the two nations in advancing lunar habitation and exploration.

Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, unveiled this initiative, highlighting the strategic partnership between Russia and China in space exploration.

With a background as a former deputy defence minister, Borisov stressed on Russia's expertise in "nuclear space energy" as a crucial aspect of this collaborative lunar programme, aiming for sustainable lunar settlements.

Addressing energy challenges

Borisov stressed on the necessity of overcoming the limitations of solar panels, citing their inadequacy in meeting the electricity demands of future lunar settlements. Instead, the deployment of nuclear power emerges as a promising solution to fuel these extraterrestrial habitats, ensuring continuous and reliable energy supply.

Acknowledging the complexities involved in establishing a power unit on the lunar surface, Borisov highlighted the importance of automating the process to mitigate risks associated with human presence during the initial stages.

In addition to the lunar power plant, Borisov discussed Russia's plans for developing a nuclear-powered cargo spaceship, referred to as a "space tugboat." This vessel, equipped with a nuclear reactor and high-power turbines, aims to facilitate large cargo transportation between orbits and address various critical space missions.

Despite technical progress, challenges such as cooling the nuclear reactor remain unresolved. Russia's lunar endeavours have faced setbacks, including mission failures, but Moscow remains resolute in its commitment to further lunar exploration, including joint missions with China and aspirations for a lunar base.

China's parallel efforts, including plans to send the first Chinese astronaut to the moon by 2030, underscore the competitive yet collaborative nature of the lunar exploration race. Amid international concerns over space militarisation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed US warnings about deploying nuclear weapons in space, signaling ongoing geopolitical dynamics in space exploration.