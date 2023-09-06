South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh appeals murder conviction, alleges jury tampering

Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina attorney who was found guilty of murdering his wife and son, is now appealing his conviction citing jury tampering, media reports said on Wednesday (September 6). Judge Clifton Newman sentenced the 54-year-old Murdaugh to life on March 3. According to Murdaugh's attorneys, county clerk Rebecca Hill exerted undue pressure on the jurors, encouraging them to arrive at a "swift verdict" and warning them not to be deceived by Murdaugh's testimony. They contend that the clerk compromised professional duty for financial gain. The county clerk "betrayed her oath of office for money and fame," said Murdaugh's lawyers.

Request for new trial

Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, attorneys representing Murdaugh, also spoke of their intent to seek a new trial. They are first pursuing an evidentiary hearing to gain access to phone records, emails, and witness testimonies.

In their motion filed with the South Carolina Court of Appeals, the defence team accused Colleton County clerk of court, Rebecca Hill, of influencing jurors by questioning their opinions regarding Murdaugh's guilt or innocence.

They also claim that Hill fabricated a story about a Facebook post to disqualify a juror who might not have voted guilty.

Jury verdict

During the trial, the jury deliberated for less than three hours before convicting Murdaugh of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul, on their family estate in June 2021. The defence argued that Hill's actions were driven by a desire to secure a book deal and media appearances, which she ultimately pursued with the publication of "Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders" in July.

In addition to his murder conviction, Alex Murdaugh also faces charges related to financial fraud connected to his family's law firm and the death of his former housekeeper.

After the verdict was announced, the defence's efforts to have a mistrial declared were turned down by Judge Clifton Newman on ground of the massive amount of evidence and testimony jurors heard.

Alex Murdaugh had been insisting that he had not killed his wife and son. But during the trial, what sealed the deal against him was a mobile phone video shot by his son.

The cellphone video of the dogs at the kennel shot by Paul was the key evidence in the murder trial, placing Alex Murdaugh at the scene of the crime. Prosecutors said that the video was shot about five minutes before the killings happened.