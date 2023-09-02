South African police kill 18 suspected robbers in shootout

Eighteen people were killed by police officials in a shootout in the northeast region of South Africa on Friday (September 1), after they were claimed to be suspected robbers who were planning to steal a cash truck.

"As soon as police approached the address, the group of suspects began shooting, and police retaliated," said the South African Police Service (SAPS) in a statement. "Sixteen males and two females were declared dead at the scene,” it added.

Speaking to reporters in Makhado, Limpopo province which is 400 kilometres (250 miles) northeast of Johannesburg, SAPS National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said that a police officer was "injured very seriously" and admitted for medical care. The shootout continued for around 90 minutes, stated Masemola.

Masemola claimed that a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist was allegedly planned by the suspects and that they were responsible for similar crimes reported in other provinces. "We do believe this syndicate has been involved in a number of CITs in this province, Mpumalanga and Gauteng," Masemola stated.

As per the police, who were tracking the movements of the suspected robbers for a few days, the investigation started in January with the aid of the intelligence unit of the country.

"Our intention was to arrest them before they go out and commit the crime" Masemola stated.

Cash truck heists in South Africa

Cash truck heists have been taking place regularly in the crime-ridden southern African country.

Last year, police killed 10 suspects in a cash-in-transit shootout with police after the police helicopter was allegedly open-fired by alleged robbers and one of the pilots was injured.

In May, police minister Bheki Cele stated that there was a "stubborn increase" in cash-in-transit robberies by more than 20 per cent, as 64 cases were reported in the first three months of the year.

The minister presents the crime statistics every quarter in a live broadcast which has reflected the steady increase in crime rates over the past few months in a country, that has one of the highest crime rates across nations.

Police have claimed that they are "clamping down on serious and violent crimes throughout the country". Four people who were discovered in "another safe house" were arrested in connection with the alleged cash truck robbery plan.

Masemola stated there was also an "explosive that was ready to be used because they wanted to hit one of the cash depots in the province". He added that the suspects had made plans to use an ambulance to transport the money to the Gauteng province of the country.

