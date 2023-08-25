‘India's Modi out of this world’: PM, Brazil’s Lula read South African paper on Chandrayaan-3

India’s successful Chandrayan-3 mission drew widespread applause from across the world as it became the first country to achieve soft-landing in the southern pole of the Moon.

Foreign media extensively covered India’s historic feat as the whole mission was considered to be extremely difficult to execute.

The fact that no other country was able to put its satellite on the dark side of the Moon and that Russia’s Luna-25 mission failed to achieve a similar goal just days before had millions of people on the edge of their seats.

The mission was also much talked about at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, which is being attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday (Aug 25), India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a photo on X of PM Modi reading an article on local newspaper along with Brazilian President Lula da Silva about the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“India's Modi out of this world”, the headline of South Africa's 'The Star' newspaper read.

On Wednesday, Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole, making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

India also became the fourth country after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union to land a rover on the Moon.

The mission is not only important for India, but also for the rest of the world because the purpose of Chandrayaan-3 is to analyse important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

Objectives of Pragyan rover

The Pragyan rover will carry out a series of experiments on the surface of the Moon.

It will check the chemical composition of the lunar surface, and examine the lunar soil and rocks.

It will measure the ions and electrons density and the thermal properties of the lunar surface near the polar region. This will be the first of its kind study as no other country has ever ventured to the Moon's south pole.

The rover will stay on the lunar surface for 1 Lunar day or 14 Earth days.

Though Vikram and Pragyan have a planned mission life of 1 lunar day, there is a possibility that the duo could live longer.

ISRO has designed its lander and rover to harness solar power and charge its onboard batteries, but that would be possible only during the lunar day.

After lunar day, comes lunar night for 14 days when temperatures drop severely and go well below -150ºC. If the lander and rover survive the lunar night (14.75 earth days), it might be possible for them to get revived when the lunar day breaks and solar power is available.