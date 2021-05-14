South Africa: Overall crime rate decreases, murder rate increased by 8.4%

South Africa’s Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday released its quarter-four crime statistics for 2020-2021.

In its report, the minister revealed that even though overall crime declined by 8.5 per cent, the rate of murder and attempted murder rose by 8.4 per cent and 8.7 per cent respectively.

Cele said 4,976 people were killed in the first three months of 2021, which is 387 more people killed, as compared to the same months in the previous financial year. This includes 24 police officers who were killed.

Minister said Eastern Cape and the Kwa-Zulu Natal provinces were of concern. Both the provinces recorded double-digit increases, standing at 21.5 per cent and 16.9 per cent respectively.

"Unfortunately, 1,327 people died in the places of residence of either the victim or the perpetrator, including the homes of family friends and neighbors. In some instances these people could have had some kind of domestic relationship," the minister said.

Cele added while there has been a decline in sexual offenses cases, 9,518 people were raped between January and March, a decrease of 387 cases as compared to the same period last year.

"The sexual violence melted against women in this country is simply shameful. Seemingly men and children are not spared," Cele said.