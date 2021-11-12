Something's not fishy? Subway's tuna sandwich lawsuit is back

The fight over whether or not the tuna in Subway’s famous sandwich is real continues as a new version of the lawsuit has returned.

Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin have accused that Subway, the famous sandwich chain, deceives it clients by advertising ‘100% tuna’ in their tuna sandwiches. They have claimed that lab testing has shown that these sandwiches contain proteins such as pork, cattle and chicken and are not 100 per cent tuna.

A new version of the earlier proposed class action has now been filed by Dhanowa and Amin in the federal court in San Francisco.

Subway, however, has denied these accusations and have claimed that the lawsuits have "filed three meritless complaints, changing their story each time". In its defense, the eating joint has claimed that the tuna sandwiches are "high-quality, wild-caught, 100nearly % tuna".

This case dates back in June 2021 when the two customers had filed a lawsuit in California alleging the same that Subway’s famous tuna sandwiches are made up from anything but tuna. On the basis of this, a lab test was performed by the New York Times had claimed that there were no traces of tuna DNA in some of the samples collected by the investigators.

"There’s two conclusions, one, it's so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn’t make an identification," a lab spokesperson was quoted by the Times. "Or we got some and there's just nothing there that’s tuna."

Later, Subway had issued an informal statement on their website slamming the accusations and had reiterated that ‘Subway tuna is real tuna’.

"That’s right. The truth is, Subway uses wild-caught skipjack tuna regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A favorite among sub lovers, our tuna is and has always been high-quality, premium and 100% real," the website read.

The chain had also explained that "according to scientific experts, this is not unusual when testing cooked tuna and it absolutely doesn’t mean the sample that was tested contained zero tuna".