Something is going to happen, but not war: Expert on US-Iran tension

The American airstrike that eliminated Major-General Qasem Soleimani on January 3, 2020, drove the region into a deeper state of chaos. With tensions already high in the region, the assassination attempt comes as a ground-shaking event that is bound to have major repercussions.

Taking into consideration Iran's current socioeconomic situation, a large-scale war with the United States would not end well for Tehran; which is why Iranian scholar Hooshang Amirahmadi predicts that war is not likely to happen between the two countries.

"I believe something is going to happen between the US and Iran, and Iran will take physical action against the US I don't know how or where. I don't believe Iran is looking for a war, that's for sure," he said.

Last night, Donald Trump tweeted in what can be considered a direct threat, that 'if Iran attacks an American Base or any American, the United States would send some of their brand new beautiful equipment to fight off Iran, and without hesitation'.

Secretary of State Michael Pompeo justifies the American operation that killed Soleimani by disclosing that the Quds Force commander was involved in operations across the region which had put American lives in harms way multiple times.

Amirahmadi, on the other hand, believed that the United States will harm itself by getting itself into such a situation.

"Killing Soleimani will not add anything to Trump's power or his prestige in the country or the region, it was a losing game that they got involved in," said Amirahmadi.

President Trump celebrated the successful operation that rid the world of Iran's 'terrorist leader', while many members of Congress from the Democratic party opposed the move and accused Trump of not alerting the Congress. Mixed feelings were received across the world on the topic of Soleimani's elimination.

Leaders across the world are calling for de-escalation and hope that war or any conflict can be avoided.

