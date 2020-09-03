Solomon's province Malaita seeks independence from China

The United States and Vietnam fought a war for 19 years, and ultimately the americans had to accept defeat and pull back troops. Winston Churchill called Mahatma Gandhi a 'half naked fakir', but the British raj crumbled before the Mahatma and they had to leave India. A similar David versus Goliath battle is playing out today.

A small island, named Malaita, is standing up to the mighty China, settling an example for the world to follow.

Malaita is the largest province in the Solomon islands and it wants independence. It has announced a referendum and the trigger is china. Malaita does not want a relationship with China.

The island has a population of two lakh people. It is the second largest island in terms of area in the Solomon islands. The people of this island are called Malaitans. After Solomon's independence in 1978, many Malaitans rose to positions of prominence in the country. They hold many top positions in government and business. This is despite them being a minority.

This even led to tensions and violent clashes a few decades back in the early 21st century. From 1998 to 2003, Solomon islands witnessed civil unrest. There was even a coup in the year 2000. All of this was triggered by cultural, ethnic and political divisions.

Now all these differences have surfaced again and pose a bigger challenge.

China's role

Last year, the national government of the Solomon islands took a major decision. It ended a 36 year long alliance with Taiwan and moved to the China camp, but the province of Malaita protested because it has close ties with Taiwan.

Now, as a bigger battle for power and influence plays out on the global stage, Malaita wants to seize the moment. Its leader has announced an independence referendum.

Malaita has always wanted to be free of the Solomon islands and the leaders believe now is the time to do it. They already seem to have the United States on their side. Reports say Malaita is in talks with the US to develop a deep-sea port to counter China which is pursuing developmenal projects in the capital of the Solomon islands.

Recent developments

First development is that Taiwan sent medical aid to Malaita, but it never reached them as it was seized by the capital, backed by the Chinese.

Second development is that China has started sending chartered flights to the island.

The solomon islands is among the very few countries in the world which remains untouched by the coronavirus but the national government has now allowed chartered flights from China for repatriation of citizens and for Chinese development partners. The government wants to kickstart infrastructure projects, despite the risk of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, one such chartered flight landed in the Solomon islands, bringing back stranded citizens and a special guest — Li Ming, a new Chinese ambassador. He flew in with Chinese officials and workers who will build new sports facilities in the Solomon islands.

China has been quick to mark its territory. It has already opened an embassy. The people of Malaita are raising questions as they are afarid that opening up air routes to China could bring in the coronavirus. The locals are questioning the reason behind building a sports facility on priority-basis during a global pandemic. They have asked all Chinese tour operators to leave the island.

The call for independence in Malaita will get worldwide attention because the Solomon islands is a strategically important pacific nation as it has several deep water ports. China wants to control them to challenge the US in the pacific, and this independence referendum disturbs China's diplomatic calculations.