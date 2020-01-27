Social media moderators asked to sign Post Traumatic Stress Disorder disclosure

Social media moderators for Google and Facebook hired by Accenture have been asked to sign a disclosure agreement for post-traumatic stress disorder(PTSD).

The step has been taken to ensure that the content moderators understand that the job can cause PTSD and thus, avoid it.

Social media moderators are responsible for monitoring and filtering content and images that are objectionable and disturbing.

''The wellbeing of the workers is the company's top priority,'' the company said in a statement.

''Only those who join the company recently recently are being asked to sign the forms,'' it added.

The employees of the company in the US and across Europe were sent the documents on January 25.

In these documents, support services such as a hotline and a wellness coach have ben offered to them.

Although they aim at offering psychological support to content moderators but they have not employed medical professionals and are not capable of diagnosing or treating mental disorders.

Interesting, lawsuits were filed by former content moderators against Facebook over an array of mental health issues in California and Ireland.