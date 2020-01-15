Europe trip to get costlier as schengen visa fee hiked to €80 from February 2

Travelling to Europe may become a bit more expensive as the Schengen visa fee is set to increase.

According to a report, the fee will be hiked to Euro 80 from Euro 60 and it will come into effect from February 2.

For children, the fee is hiked to Euro 40 from Euro 35. Infants and children below six years are exempted from the fee.

As per reports, the fee is hiked for travellers from all countries except with which the European Union has a visa facilitation agreement.

The Schengen visa is the most common visa for Europe which allows tourists to travel through the 26 European countries.

It is a short-stay visa that allows tourists to travel to any members of the Schengen Area.

Countries that come into Schengen area are, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

The person can stay up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes.

According to the official website, over 14.2 million people used their Schengen visa in 2018 to travel around Europe.

However, if a person is planning to study, work, or live in one of the Schengen countries for over 90 days, then they will have to apply for a national visa of that European country they are planning to visit.