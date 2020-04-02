Six-week-old dies due to coronavirus in US

Connecticut governor Ned Lamont said today that a six-week-old newborn died due to coronavirus.

Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19. (2/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2020 ×

"Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive," Lamont said, adding, "this is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19."

It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived. (1/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2020 ×

In Illinois last week Governor JB Pritzker had said an infant had died due to COVID-19, the state department of Public health later said that the child who died in Chicago was younger than one year old and had tested positive for COVID-19.

"There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant," the department's director Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

"A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death."

On Wednesday, California officials warned the youth to adhere to safety warnings on coronavirus as the country grapples with the rising death toll.

Reports said a teen had tested positive and had died, however, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the cause of the death "will require further evaluation."

"Though earlier tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality," it said.

In France last week a 16-year-old girl had died due to the virus in the Ile-de-France region of Paris.

Despite the earlier held notion that the virus does not really affect children the death of teenagers has proved the deadly nature of COVID-19 on the young, the WHO had earlier warned that the virus affects everyone of all ages and the youth are no exception.