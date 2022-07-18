Six people killed in Donbas town Toretsk due to Russian shelling, Ukraine says

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is showing no signs of any solution and Emergency Services of Ukraine said on Monday that a Russian shelling attack in the Donetsk region ended up claiming the lives of six people. The incident took place in the town of Toretsk where a number of buildings were affected by the constant shelling by Russian forces. According to the authorities, five dead bodies were found under the rubble of the buildings while another person was declared dead in the hospital. “Rescuers found and recovered the bodies of five dead people in total. Three people were rescued from the rubble and one of them died in hospital,” the statement by the authorities read.

The authorities also said that the search and rescue operations in the aftermath of the attack has concluded for the time being. A number of people were able to capture the moment when the town of Toretsk was hit by the strikes and the videos are currently doing the rounds on social media.

This was the latest offensive by the Russian forces in the Donbas region – the combination of Donetsk and Luhansk in the eastern part of Ukraine. The forces have been quite active in the region off late and a number of cities are being targeted by them in their pursuit of complete domination.

However, the Russian ministry denied deliberately targeting civilians during any of their attempts to control the region. The Russian defence ministry continue to call the invasion a “special military operation” and said that the Russian forces have been instructed to avoid any damages to civilians.

