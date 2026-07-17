/Six killed, several wounded in overnight Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities on Friday (July 17) said that six people were killed and 20 wounded in overnight Russian airstrikes in various parts of the country. One of the strikes in the southern port city of Odesa killed two people while 10 others were injured, including a woman who had been walking in a park with her children, said regional military administration head Oleh Kiper.

While in the nearby port city of Mykolaiv a Russian drone attack damaged three ​civilian-flagged vessels, killing two Ukrainian civilians who were on board one of the vessels. A third strike in the Zaporizhzhia region killed two people and injured five others, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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According to Russia's Defense Ministry, port infrastructure used by Ukrainian military and a drone production facility was hit in drone strikes in Odesa. Ukraine, however, did not report any damage to port facilities in Odesa.

In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, three people were injured by Russian shelling. In neighboring Sumy region, Russia fired 15 glide bombs, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure and injuring one person, Zelenksyy said.

To carry out these attacks more than 130 drones and eight missiles were dropped by Russia overnight, Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine attacks Russian ships in Red Sea

Ukraine responded by targeting several Russian ships in the Black Sea, including nine cargo vessels, a tanker, a gas transport ship and a tugboat, said Robert Brovdi, the head of Ukraine's drone forces.

Since July 6, 159 Russian vessels have been attacked in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, said Brovdi, though these numbers could not be independently verified.