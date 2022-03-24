Singapore to further relax COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline, says PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday that the country will be further relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions as the number of infected cases continue to decline rapidly.

"Our fight against Covid-19 has reached a major turning point and we will be making a decisive move towards living with Covid-19," Xinhua news agency quoted Lee as saying in a live address to the nation as reported by AFP.

Also read | Rescue teams find human remains at the Chinese plane crash site

The prime minister added that new safety management measures will be implemented from March 29. It will include doubling the group size to 10 persons from five and increasing the capacity limit for larger events and settings.

When it comes to workplaces, 75 per-cent of the total number of employees will be allowed to return while wearing masks outdoors will be made optional.

As the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is "well under control," Singapore will "substantially" ease up cross-border travelling by streamlining testing and quarantine requirements and lifting "most of the restrictions for fully-vaccinated visitors entering Singapore", said Lee according to the report.

Also read | More than half of Ukrainian children displaced by war, says UN

These changes will give a boost to businesses, particularly the tourism sector, and also help Singapore reclaim its position as a business and aviation hub, he added.

While the infection rate has decreased in the recent past, countries like Israel, Cambodia and South Korea has seen increase in cases due to a sub-variant which is still under research.

The Prime Minister said that a measured approach that has been in place for over two years, and further relaxation on restrictions will be considered if the epidemic situation keeps stabilising.