Singapore Airshow: India’s Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv participates Asia’s biggest air show

Asia’s biggest aviation gathering kicked off in Singapore, on Tuesday (Feb 20), where the Sarang Helicopter Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased India’s Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv for the first time. China’s C919 airliner, a potential rival to Western-made Boeing and Airbus planes, also staged a fly-by at the Singapore Airshow on its first trip outside Chinese territory.

About the aviation gathering in Singapore

The biennial commercial and defence-focused Singapore Airshow witnessed the participation of company executives and high-ranking government officials of more than 1,000 companies from over 50 countries.

The event was led by Western aviation giants, Airbus, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin and Chinese competitors such as state-owned entities Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

Countries like Singapore, Australia, India, Indonesia, South Korea and the United States, showcased their military aircraft. The air show also saw the participation of China’s COMAC C919 single-aisle commercial jet and an Airbus A350-1000 powered by 35 per cent aviation fuel.

HAL’s Dhruv to lead India’s charge in Singapore

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv operated by the IAF’s Sarang team was a part of the Singapore Airshow for the first time.

“The display is designed to highlight the ALH Dhruv’s agility and manoeuvrability, as well as the high degree of skills of the IAF pilots flying these machines,” said India’s ministry of defence in a statement.

The indigenously manufactured ALH and its variants have successfully been inducted and are currently being operated by all the military services of India as a part of the Indian government’s ‘Aatmanir (self-reliant) Bharat’ initiative.

China’s first homegrown airliner

China’s C919 airliner made its international debut, on Sunday (Feb 18) by staging a flyby at the Singapore Airshow. The aircraft, manufactured by the state-owned COMAC took to the skies last May and is seen as a prominent symbol of Beijing’s “Made in China” plan aimed at reducing reliance on foreign manufacturers.

COMAC also posted its first aircraft orders, on Tuesday morning, with China’s Tibet Airlines finalising an order for 40 C919 single-aisle planes and 10 ARJ21 regional jets. Additionally, China’s Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Group ordered 6 ARJ21s.

Russia out, Israel in

Russian companies such as Russian Helicopters and Irkut which had attended past airshows were not participating this year amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On the other hand, Israeli companies Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems which had opted out of the Dubai Airshow in November amid the war between Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, attended the event in Singapore.

‘Real return to normal’

“We see 2024 as a real return to normal,” said Steven Townend, the CEO of Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation. He added, “The industry is growing, airlines are making money again on a global basis. For 2024, we’re really positive.”

Notably, the airshow was the first one in six years unaffected by COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions as the industry continued to grapple with a rebound in post-pandemic travel demand amid persistent supply chain issues.