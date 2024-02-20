UK: Drones may deliver medicines if CAA proposal goes through

The UK's air travel watchdog has put forth a proposal that, if passed, can see legal use of drones for delivery of critical medicines and for inspection of railways, roads and power lines. If passed the proposal from UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) would allow flying of drones beyond line of sight. There are currently strict restrictions on operation of drones in such a manner.

The new proposal proposes that drones be allowed to fly at low heights away from the altitude required by the air traffic.

"Our proposals are a positive step towards unlocking the next stage for drone flying in the UK. Allowing drones to fly beyond the sight of the remote pilot, without placing restrictions on other aircraft in the area, will be a major achievement for UK drone operations," said Kevin Woolsey, the head of remotely piloted aircraft systems at the CAA.

“Safety comes first in everything we do and so we have identified sensible mitigations on where drones can fly using this proposed concept to make sure we maintain levels of safety.”

Wolsey was quoted by The Guardian.

Watch | UK: 'High-risk flights' land in the UK without going through security checks × The proposal represents a step in expanding use of drones in the UK to the next stage. This has potential of expanding drone operation even for delivery of goods purchased online in future.

The proposal reportedly also suggests use of drones on private property with having to obtain permission. However, such a drone must be flow under 15 metres.

The proposal has been posted by the CAA for consultation, which will be open for six weeks. These consultations are part of the process from the CAA for UK future flight programme. Under the programme, in it envisaged that drone would safely share the skies with traditional airspace users. CAA is also working with private players with an aim to develop drones and newer forms of air transportation.