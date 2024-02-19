China's C919 airliner makes historic international debut at Singapore Airshow

China's aviation industry marked a significant milestone as its domestically developed C919 airliner, designed to rival Airbus and Boeing's passenger jets, made its maiden international appearance at the Singapore Airshow.

This is based on a Reuters report.

Manufactured by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the narrow-body C919 showcased its capabilities with a fly-by demonstration, signalling China's ambitions to challenge Western dominance in the global aviation market.

"We have also seen a growing trend where clients are including the C919 option in their fleet evaluation," Reuters quoted Adam Cowburn of Alton Aviation Consultancy as saying.

The C919, with a seating capacity of 158-192 passengers, represents a formidable competitor to established models like the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX 8, offering airlines an alternative amid supply constraints faced by industry giants Airbus and Boeing.

Chinese media reported a COMAC official's statement in January, indicating significant investment over the next 3-5 years to bolster production capabilities for the C919.

As Airbus and Boeing grapple with production challenges, the aviation industry closely monitors COMAC's efforts to position the C919 as a viable alternative for airlines worldwide.

Despite the strides made by COMAC, industry experts caution that challenges remain, including the limited certification of the C919 by Chinese regulators and its dependence on international supply chains.

However, amidst a global supply crunch and increasing demand for airliners in Asia, the C919 garners heightened attention as a potential solution to address capacity constraints.

Aviation consultancy IBA forecasts a notable increase in C919 deliveries in 2024, signalling growing market interest in the Chinese-built airliner.

"The immediate challenges for COMAC are around production to meet local demand and certification to penetrate international markets," Mike Yeomans of aviation consultancy IBA, told Reuters.

While the C919 faces regulatory and logistical obstacles, its strong performance in the domestic market along with increasing international attention positions it as a formidable contender in the fiercely competitive aviation industry.