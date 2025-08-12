/Sikh man, 70, ‘bludgeoned’ in vicious golf club attack in Los Angeles, battling for life

A 70-year-old Sikh man was nearly bludgeoned to death with a golf club by an assailant in broad daylight in North Hollywood in what is being considered a possible hate crime.

The victim, Harpal Singh, 70, is reportedly in critical condition, unable to communicate, and with internal bleeding in the brain. He is in a medically induced coma after an attack by a blunt object, which witnesses say was a golf club, in the United States’ North Hollywood last Monday, August 4.

Los Angeles police are searching for the suspect who assaulted the Sikh man.

According to investigators cited in reports, the attack took place in the 7500 block of Lankershim Boulevard near Saticoy Street at around 3:20 pm last Monday. Another report said the attack happened outside the 7-Eleven store in Lankershim, adding that the victim was “bludgeoned” with a golf club.

Witnesses reportedly told Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers that the suspect, a man in his 50s on a bicycle, approached Harpal Singh and attacked him with the golf club and left the weapon behind, leaving Singh soaked in blood.

Disturbing footage

Surveillance footage of the incident is too graphic, but video captured after the attack shows the victim sitting on the ground with the golf club lying at his feet as several people approach.

Singh enjoyed feeding the birds in the parking lot behind the convenience store, which he often walked to from his place of worship nearby, his friends said.

Nearby business owners said North Hollywood is dangerous and often sees incidents of vandalism and violence, attributing them to a sizable homeless population.

LAPD detectives launch manhunt

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are now searching for the suspect who is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

“We believe in justice. We believe in forgiveness. We believe in equality,” Munmeeth Kaur with the Sikh Coalition told a local media outlet KTLA. “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Given the location of where it happened, it’s one block from the Sikh Gurdwara. This is a place of worship where families, elderly, children come every day.”

The 70-year-old remains in critical condition. The extent of his injuries were not immediately available.