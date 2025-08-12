/BSF organises 79 km cycle rally in Kashmir to commemorate 79th Independence Day

Srinagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) held a 79 km long cycle rally in Kashmir valley on Tuesday as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations. BSF Kashmir organised the 79 km cycle rally from Bandipora to Srinagar under the theme “Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat” to commemorate 79th Independence Day.

Around 79 cyclists, including local youth and BSF personnel, participated in the rally with an aim to strengthen and spread the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat”. The rally was kickstarted from the BSF Campus in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district and covered the route of Bandipora - Nadihal - Ajas - Manasbal - Sumbal - Shalateng - Hyderpora - Bakshi Stadium and finally culminated at Frontier HQ BSF, Kashmir, Humhama, Srinagar.

According to the BSF, the event was aimed to identify the sports potential of the local youth, focus their energies towards a positive goal, and encourage them to join the armed forces and BSF, besides promoting tourism in the Kashmir valley.