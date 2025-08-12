/Zelensky thanks EU leaders for supporting Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to European leaders on Tuesday for supporting Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity after European Union leadership issued a statement backing Kyiv’s interests ahead of President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Zelensky said in a post on X, “I am grateful to the leaders of Europe for their clear support of our independence, territorial integrity, and precisely such an active approach to diplomacy that can help end this war with a dignified peace. Indeed, we all support President Trump’s determination, and together we must shape positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world once again.”

Zelensky added that the Russian army is not preparing to end the war and is instead making movements that indicate preparations for new offensive operations. In such circumstances, it is important that the unity of the world is not threatened.

“Issues related to the security of Ukraine and Europe are discussed by all of us together. Any decision must add to our joint security capabilities. And if Russia refuses to stop the killings, it must be held accountable,” he added.

“As long as they continue the war and occupation, all of us together must maintain our pressure – the pressure of strength, the pressure of sanctions, the pressure of diplomacy. I thank everyone who is helping. Peace through strength,” Zelensky said.

Earlier in the day, European Union leaders issued a statement welcoming the efforts of President Trump towards ending “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine.”

The statement read, “A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force.”

The people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine, mentioned the statement signed by EU leaders, except Hungary.