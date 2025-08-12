/6.3 magnitude quake jolts Papua in Indonesia; ‘very strong shaking’ reported

Strong tremors were felt on Tuesday in the eastern Indonesian region of Papua after an earthquake hit the region at around 5:24 pm (0824 GMT). The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude of the earthquake was nearly 6.3 and the depth was around 10 km. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that there was no threat of a tsunami in the region after the earthquake. The epicentre of the earthquake was about 193 kilometres northwest of the town of Abepura in Papua. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

As per reports, Jayapura in Papua, Indonesia; Vanimo and Sandaun in Papua New Guinea; Agats in South Papua, Indonesia; and Nabire in Central Papua, Indonesia, also experienced strong tremors when the quake hit.

The USGS official website said that the peak ground velocity during the earthquake was nearly 20 cm per second, which falls under the category of ‘very strong shaking’.

The archipelago nation experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide, and it stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin that makes it vulnerable to natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis every year.

A magnitude 6.2 quake that shook Sulawesi in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.

Region often shaken by earthquakes

The earthquake struck just about five days after the New Britain region in Papua New Guinea was jolted by a 5.9 magnitude quake, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). It was at a depth of 58 km (36.04 miles), EMSC added.

Last month, Papua New Guinea experienced similar tremors, when an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude struck the region. The earthquake was at a depth of 106 kms (66 miles), according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ)